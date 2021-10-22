Round 6: series turns bait for online scam application | Safety

The success of Round 6, a series produced by Netflix, is being taken advantage of by criminals who carry out scams on the Internet. According to digital security solutions company Avast, fraudulent applications were found to misuse the series’s name and themed images to trick inattentive users into stealing personal data or eavesdropping on cellphone activity.

The apps use different tactics to trick victims interested in the Round 6 series. In one case, the app provided production wallpapers accompanied by adware, malicious programs that bombard the phone with unwanted advertisements. According to Avast, the application also users on a Google Play Store paid SMS service without consent. The app has already been removed from the Google store.

Another malicious app discovered by the company used the Round 6 theme to spread a remote access tool called SpyMax, capable of spying on victims’ cell phones and their behavior on their smartphone.

In addition to mobile apps, cybercriminals are also offering pirated streams of the series that promise to release episodes for free on fake pages. These sites are often full of malicious advertisements and possible malware. Avast experts found fake advertisements for online games based on attraction.

The company also even though the Spanish National Police is warning the population about the existence of physical cards in circulation that look like the visiting card shown in the series. Cards produced by scammers show a QR Code that, when read on cell phones, can direct the victim to malicious websites.

The main recommendation regarding series and movies online is that the user consumes these contents only on official platforms. “Cybercriminals love trends just as much as the rest of us, but they appreciate them for the hook they provide in attracting people,” says Vojtech Bocek, Senior Mobile Security Engineer at Avast.

“Anyone who hasn’t watched the series yet, it is recommended that they only watch it on Netflix and not any other streaming site, as these unofficial streams often carry adware and other malware.”

The Avast specialist also recommends that users be aware when downloading applications that promise freebies or any benefits that use themes and series brands. Also, downloads should only be made from official Play Store or App Store stores. Using an antivirus also helps protect your smartphone.

Finally, it’s critical to read the reviews recorded by other users before downloading the apps, because many victims leave messages and indicate that the app in question is malicious or not working properly. It is also not recommended to read questionable or unknown QR Codes found in public places.

