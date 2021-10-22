Ruralists Blame Bolsonaro for China Meat Import Veto | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais China suspended imports of Brazilian meat after two cases of Mad Cow

The ruralist caucus in the Chamber of Deputies expressed concern about the maintenance of China’s veto on importing Brazilian meats and blamed President Jair Bolsonaro for the Chinese decision. The information was released by the column “Panel”, of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo

According to lawmakers, diplomatic relations between the two countries were compromised last year after Bolsonaro attacked the Chinese, mainly by blaming the Asian country for the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the public attacks, supporters of the president also posted on social networks against China, which provoked a reaction from the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming.

China has vetoed the importation of cattle from Brazil after the appearance of two cases of Mad Cow in the last month. Refrigerators expected to resume exports in a short time, as no other cases of the disease were registered. However, the veto has lasted 47 days and could go on for months.

The Chinese are the biggest importers of Brazilian beef, responsible for almost 50% of the annual exports of the food in Brazil. On average, slaughterhouses export around 2 tons of beef per year.

Although the Palácio do Planalto has tried to maintain a good relationship in recent months, there are still reflections of the attacks against the Chinese hindering diplomatic negotiations. Deputies try to convince the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, to negotiate better conditions to resume exports.

Tereza Cristina has already been willing to go to China

to try to reverse the veto, but still awaits the return of the Chinese authorities. For the parliamentarians, this trip will be essential to know what the real reasons for the import ban are, even without other cases of Mad Cow in Brazilian slaughterhouses.