Ruralists warn of relationship between Bolsonaro insults to China and veto of national meat

Brazil’s biggest trading partner has been targeted for years by both President Jair Bolsonaro and supporters. Thus, leaders of the ruralist bench in Congress believe that China’s veto of Brazilian meat is related to this diplomatic wear.

In September, Brazil voluntarily suspended meat shipments to China after confirming two cases of the “mad cow”, an atypical disease. However, the expectation that imports would be resumed by the Asian country in a short time were frustrated, even after no other signs of the disease had been detected.

The continuation of the veto of the national protein has caused concern among authorities and meatpackers, mainly because China is the biggest buyer of national products.

Former Agriculture Minister Neri Geller (PP-MT) said he was seeing this situation “with great distress”. As reported to Folha de S.Paulo, the vice president of the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture believes that the government has improved in the last six months by removing the “ideological ingredient”, but there is an aftermath that, according to the congressman, got in the way.

“Since the beginning of the government, we at the base have warned that, although the ideological alignment is with the United States, our great commercial consumer partners are in the East. Our biggest buyer is China. We need to be very careful with these countries. And this embargo harms a lot,” says Geller.

Bolsonaro’s attacks on his trading partner have eased in recent months. But in May of this year, the president suggested that the Asian giant was waging biological warfare with the new coronavirus, a disease that the president and supporters say was created in Chinese laboratories.

At another time, former education minister Abrahan Weintraub ridiculed the Chinese accent in a post on social media.

The deputy also warns of the possibility of a chain effect, with embargoes on other products, such as soy and corn, for example.

The former president of the bench, Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS), points out that this is a historical behavior in China when the country wants to renegotiate prices.

“China has always been very pragmatic. From an ideological point of view, it is socialist, but from an economic point of view, it is one of the most liberal countries, with international market competition. It is possible that, if there is another country more in line with them and that can offer large volumes of meat, China will exercise preference in this period”, Moreira reported to the São Paulo press.

The congressman believes that diplomatic wear may not be the predominant reason for the embargo, but it may have contributed to the decision.

Moreira also argues that there is no reason to panic and it is up to the federal government to buy surplus products and regulate the market through the National Supply Company, an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture

