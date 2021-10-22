Russia, China, Iran Advocate for Taliban Collaboration in Afghanistan | World

Russia, China and Iran asked this Wednesday (20) to work with the new Taliban government in Afghanistan to ensure the “stability” of the region, threatened by the activity of Islamic extremist groups and the risk of a serious humanitarian crisis.

A Taliban delegation is in Moscow for the first international talks since the group took power in August this year.

A dozen countries participate in the discussions, including China, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia, but not the United States.

In a joint statement, participating countries expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Taliban regime on security issues to “contribute to regional stability” given the threat of “terrorist organizations” hanging over the new regime in Kabul.

“Any future commitment to Afghanistan requires taking into account the new reality, the coming to power of the Taliban,” they said in the joint statement.

Afghanistan, exhausted after decades of war, faces the dual threat of a serious humanitarian and security crisis from the activity of jihadist groups after the withdrawal of US troops in August.

Moscow, Beijing and Tehran demanded that the Taliban implement “moderate policies” both at home and abroad.

They also called on the new leaders in Kabul to adopt “policies favorable to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and to work towards sustainable peace and long-term security and prosperity.”

In addition, they called for the organization by the UN of “an international conference of donors” to avoid a serious humanitarian crisis.

According to them, the “weight” of economic reconstruction should fall on “the actors who have been in the country for the last 20 years”, in a clear reference to the Western countries that intervened in the conflict.

Subject to international sanctions, the Taliban does not have the funds to feed the banks or pay salaries.

In another statement, Russian diplomacy insisted on its call to form an “inclusive” government in Kabul, involving other political trends in addition to the insurgents.

The Kremlin envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, urged the Taliban to fulfill its commitments to respect human rights and political pluralism, with a view to eventual recognition by the international community.

The Afghan delegation was told that recognition “will only come if it begins to respond to most expectations of the international community regarding human rights and representativeness” of the regime, Zamir Kabulov told reporters.

At the start of discussions in Moscow, the head of the Taliban delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, declared that his government “is already representative”.

In another statement, Hanafi urged the international community to recognize the power of the Taliban and argued that “Afghanistan’s isolation is no longer in either side’s interest.”

At the start of the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that “various terrorist groups, in the first place the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, are seeking to take advantage” of the country’s instability.

“There is a real risk that terrorist activities and drug trafficking […] spread to the territories of neighboring countries,” he added.

The former Soviet republics (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan) are close allies with Moscow.

“We recognize the efforts launched to stabilize the political and military situation,” emphasized Lavrov.

The Taliban sees the meeting as a boost to the “stature” of the new Afghan government, according to Zabihullah Mujahid.

For Russia, however, it represents an opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional power in Central Asia. Its aim is to stabilize the political and military situation, with an “inclusive” government that appeases jihadist groups.

Since its return to power in August, the Taliban has faced the threat of even more radical groups, notably the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), which has carried out several deadly attacks.

The current situation is no stranger to Russia, following the 1979-1989 Soviet invasion, which marked the beginning of decades of warfare in Afghanistan.