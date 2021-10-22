Russia decrees a national holiday and Moscow imposes quarantine to try to contain Covid-19

The country has registered records of infections and deaths from the disease in the last week and continues to insist that residents get vaccinated

EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV Russia has registered records of deaths and new cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks



One day after the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, decree the establishment of a week-long holiday to try to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on Thursday, 21, the imposition of a total quarantine in the city between the 28th of October and the 7th of November. The dates will coincide with the federal clearance (which will take place between October 30th and November 7th) and will include the closing of all schools, businesses, bars and restaurants (which will only be able to operate with delivery and pick-up services). The new quarantine comes at a time when the country has an average of 30,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths a day.

“Now it is especially important to stop the peak of the new pandemic wave,” Putin said at a meeting with the government on the health situation in the country. He considered that the current measures to contain the disease are not enough. In Moscow, only supermarkets will be able to function. The region, the most populous in the country, is also the one that registers the highest number of cases and deaths, with 7.8 thousand new infections and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours. It is followed by St. Petersburg, which had 3,200 cases and 68 deaths in the same period. From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 8.1 million people were infected with Covid-19 in the country. In all, 227,000 people died. The country has faced rejection of the vaccine by the population and tries to encourage the immunization of the population by offering rewards.