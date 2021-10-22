Russia registers a more contagious strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic

The Delta variant is already synonymous with great concern on the part of experts during this uphill struggle against covid-19. However, the situation does not stop there: a report published on October 1st revealed a new underlining of the variant. It is AY.4.2, nicknamed Delta Plus, which had been circulating in the United Kingdom. This Thursday (21), it was Russia’s turn to report cases of this new strain.

Experts believe this underlining is even more contagious. According to researcher Kamil Khafizov, for example, AY.4.2 may be about 10% more infectious than the original variant, which has led Russia to set daily records for cases and deaths.

However, the expert reassured the population: “Vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different that it dramatically changes the ability to bind antibodies,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

Russia registers a more dangerous strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic (Image: Freepik/tawatchai07)

On the other hand, Russian immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov warned Reuters that Delta and its subvariants will remain dominant and may in the future adapt to vaccines, especially where vaccination rates are below 50%. “But it seems to me that an evolutionary leap will not happen, because the coronavirus, like any organism, has an evolutionary limit, and the evolutionary leap has already taken place”, reflected the specialist, at the time.

Last Wednesday (20), however, the British Health Minister, Sajid Javid, even stated that there is no reason to believe that the subvariant represents a greater threat than Delta. For now, the Russian health ministry has not commented.

The return of lockdown in Russia

Starting next week, Russia’s capital, Moscow, will begin a ten-day lockdown. The idea is to contain the rise in the number of covid-19 cases, arguably the worst phase of the pandemic faced by the country in question. Experts project that, in the coming days, Russia will reach historic peaks in cases of the disease.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a Covid-19 task force meeting last Tuesday (19) that the burden on medical institutions is seriously increasing in the country.

Source: Reuters, CNN