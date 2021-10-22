Salary adjustment surpasses inflation in less than 10% of negotiations – News

THE highest inflation in September since 1994 caused that only 9.5% of labor negotiations with a base date in the month resulted in real gain (above inflation) for workers, according to data from the Salariometer released this Friday (21) by Fipe (Instituto de Foundation Economic Research).

According to the survey, 67% of the closed negotiations made workers suffer a real loss. The remaining 23.5% only equaled the adjustments to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

The survey reveals that the adjustment received by professionals was, on average, 7.3%, which represents a delay of 2.8 percentage points in relation to the INPC accumulated in the last 12 months, of 10.25%. In the median analysis, which reduces distortions between the largest and smallest variations, the loss was 1.9 percentage points, as it maintains the readjustments below the price index for the third consecutive month.

According to the survey, based on data from the Ministry of Economy, the same readjustment percentage was signed both by agreements and collective agreements. With the update, the average floor offered to workers in negotiations was R$1,396.

The Salariometer also shows that the maintenance of inflation projections close to double digits for the coming months reduces the space for workers to be gratified with real gains.

Read more: Union centrals mark act in favor of payroll tax exemption

When comparing the sectors, only the wholesale trade (0%) chose to maintain the purchasing power of its professionals. The segments of collective meals (-8.4%) and hospitals and health services (-7.2%), in turn, provided the greatest losses.

In the analysis between the states, which totaled five or more negotiations in the calculation period, only Rio Grande do Sul (0%), Santa Catarina (0%) and Paraná (0%) did not allow losses in the remuneration of their professionals . On the other hand, Rio de Janeiro (-4.9%) brought the greatest real median loss.