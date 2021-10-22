WASHINGTON – More than 650 people fell ill in U.S for one salmonella outbreak linked to imported onions from Mexico, said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday, 20.

In 37 states, 652 people became ill, 129 of them hospitalized. The total number of people affected is likely much higher, the CDC said, as many people recover from salmonella without being treated or tested.

The red, white and yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. and any onions labeled as Chihuahua, distributed by ProSource or without a label should not be consumed and should be thrown away, he warned the CDC. Any surfaces or containers that may have touched the onions should also be washed well.

About 75% of sick people “ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes that likely contained raw onions before they got sick,” the CDC said.

The salmonella outbreak was identified in a sample of cilantro and lemon from a spice cup that also contained onions and was collected from the home of someone who became ill.

The agency FDA (Food and Drug Administration) said ProSource offered to harvest imported onions from July 1st to August 27th.

The CDC did not say how many onions might have been imported; Customs and Border Protection, which oversees imports into the United States, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CDC is investigating whether other onion suppliers may be linked to the outbreak.

ProSource told the CDC that the onions were last imported on Aug. 27 — but the onions can last up to three months in storage “and could still be in homes and businesses,” the CDC said.

Many of the people who got sick said they got sick in August or September, according to CDC data. In August, the CDC alerted the public to a separate salmonella outbreak related to a California company’s red onion.

People with “severe” symptoms, such as fever above 39°C, diarrhea, severe vomiting or signs of dehydration, should call their doctor, the CDC said. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after consuming the contaminated food.

Salmonella is a bacterium that causes a disease called salmonellosis, which can usually be treated without antibiotics. Salmonella makes about 1.35 million people sick, causes 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States annually, according to the CDC. Most people recover from symptoms in four to seven days.