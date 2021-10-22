Sammy opens reconciliation game with Pyong Lee

The reconciliation of Sammy and Pyong Lee’s marriage stirred up social media. In the last hours, after becoming the main topic of last Wednesday (20), she spoke and told fans and followers, how has been the new phase of the couple.

Through stories, she has shared moments in the company of her son’s father. In one of the videos, she appears having lunch with her husband.

“Adjusting”

“The conversation is still adjusting”, she said in the pictures, where it showed Pyong having lunch. In one of the scenes, the illusionist calls the actress ‘love’. “Love, I’m still getting used to it”he replied, enjoying the situation between the two.

Soon after announcing the reconciliation, Sammy Lee claimed to have forgiven Pyong. “I want, and always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, every person in my family. I love each one of them, and I believe that exactly because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will prosper being together with my family. As I said earlier, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to forgive, in truth, the Man I swore not to abandon before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours”, she said.

Sammy Lee and Pyong. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

