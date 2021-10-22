Samsung lets you customize new folding smartphone version

Smartphone design hasn’t changed much in recent years, and customers are often subject to the decisions manufacturers make. But on Wednesday (20), during an event for the virtual press, Samsung announced that it plans to change that with a concept that makes users part of the design process.

The company showcased a customized version of Flip 3 so people can now choose from a few design options to reflect their personality or taste.

You can choose the frame in black or silver, select various colors (blue, yellow, white, pink or black) for the front and back panel, or choose a striped pattern, for example. The company said that up to 49 combinations could be made.

The idea was based on the Bespoke product line, as is the case of refrigerators, also from Samsung.

“This is the first time we’ve offered customers so much personalization on their mobile devices,” said the company during the event.

Starting on Wednesday, users can create their own designs via Samsung’s Bespoke Studio on its website starting at $1,100 (about R$6,200).

Samsung isn’t the first company to try out a customizable phone. In 2013, Motorola’s Moto X allowed users to choose from 18 rear color options, seven finish options and different material options such as plastic or wood.

New updates

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 can also be similarly customized through Bespoke Studio. The smartwatch has also received some new updates to give the user more control over its appearance and experience. This includes new watch faces — such as weather and health-focused screens — a gesture control feature and improved drop detection.

In August, Samsung released its $999 (about R$5.00) Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding phone with a design reminiscent of the folding phones of the early 2000s.

The Flip 3 is thinner, lighter, more durable and water resistant than previous Samsung folding models and features new multitasking options, support for the S Pen — a Note feature — and a camera located below the screen which may one day mean the end of the hated detail.

Apple and Google

His latest press event takes place during a busy week of tech product launches with Apple and Google also rolling out new devices ahead of the major holiday period. The products are launched amid constant concerns about global component shortages and logistics issues.

It’s not clear how quickly Samsung will be able to deliver orders for its new Bespoke products, but the fact that it only launches in six markets may help alleviate some shipping concerns.

Samsung is a leader in personalization technology. In 2017, it launched the Frame TV that hangs on the wall and also works as a work of art when not in use.

Meanwhile, your Bespoke refrigerator is custom built with different materials and colors, and features such as temperature control, which can be modified through its SmartThings app.

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in Spanish)