Sansung announces One UI 4.0 with fixes based on Android 12

the manufacturer Samsung announced this Wednesday (20), the arrival of One UI 4.0 interface, which had its ‘beta’ versions released a few months ago, now officially, was introduced during ‘Unpacked Part 2’.

The global brand made the announcement at the event held this October 20th, where it also revealed the new colors of the folding Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The new One UI 4.0 version arrives with fixes and improvements related to Android 12

The new interface from the South Korean brand arrives with fixes and improvements related to Android 12, and brings numerous new features for users

These are novelties, ranging from visual changes, new features, to general improvements in system performance.

Remembering that One UI 4.0 is based on the latest version of Google’s software, Android 12, also officially unveiled last Tuesday, along with the recently launched Pixel 6.

One UI 4.0: the new version expands SmartThings Find

According to Sansung, One UI 4.0, the new version also expands SmartThings Find to the manufacturer’s main accessories, such as Galaxy Buds, which can integrate the entire ecosystem of applications and products.

We noticed that in One UI 4.0 there were corrections in menus, which were previously displayed partially translated in Beta 3.

Also, the effect when sliding lists also changed, being now the same used in Android 12, making the whole system more consistent, remembering that it comes based on the latest version of Google AOSP.

The brand’s One UI 4.0 version also has corrections in the voice commands in the Camera app and in the ‘Bixby’ locked screen, where it sometimes didn’t respond, or didn’t open when using the shortcut button.

The leaker Tron has published a list, you can check the changes below, the fixes are including:

Fixed shortcut to display keyboard;

Fixes in call termination on other devices;

Fixed an issue where the System Interface unexpectedly closed;

Improvements to the monet theme engine.

In addition to the fixes, the new version comes with light effects on notifications on the lock screen, also counting with several others OS improvements.

At One UI 4th, a new weather widget has been added, called a dynamic weather widget, which stands out for its colorful background and eye-catching animations.

Thus, both the animations and the background color are adapted to the current weather, for example: if the weather is cloudy, the background is light blue, as well as showing the last time the information was updated and current location.

New Colors for Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Now the folding will feature new colors on the rear, including yellow, blue and pink, and black, white, according to user preference.

Samsung explained the choice of the five colors specifically by itself. “complement in the best way possible”.

Emphasizing also that both the top and the bottom can be changed, resulting, according to the company, in a total of 49 color combinations.

Besides, the frame can also be customized, with black and gray colors.

Launch of Galaxy S21 FE Sansung

However, the event, broadcast live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, promised to also reveal new product releases.

However, the brand remained unknown about the possible launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, the most basic version of the Galaxy S21, launched earlier this year.

According to the portal SamMobile, the supposed delay in launching the cheaper version of the device, which would succeed the popular Galaxy S20 FE from 2020, is due to the lack of chips in some of the company’s factories.