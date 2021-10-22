Santander announces insurance for bank transfers with monthly fees starting at R$9.99

Santander announced this week the arrival of ‘Seguro Transactions’, a plan aimed at the bank’s account holders and which brings more security to customers who carry out bank transfers through TED, DOC or PIX, indemnifying them in case of robbery or shipment under threat . This coverage comes at a very opportune time, as a sudden increase in the number of flash kidnappings and transfers under intimidation has now been identified, a practice that has led to the Central Bank announces Pix changes aimed at security.

As well as the insurance focused on protecting customers who use credit cards, the version for bank transfers also has different plans that cover different usage profiles and with monthly fees starting from R$9.99 in the most basic version reach up to R$24.99 in the most complete option. According to the bank, what varies in each of the plans is the maximum indemnity amount to the contracting party, being R$ 3.5 thousand in the R$ 9.99/month plan, R$ 8 thousand in the R$ plan $18.99/month and BRL 20 thousand in the BRL 24.99/month plan, reimbursement that refers to the maximum amount annually.

The insurance covers transfers via PIX, TED or DOC carried out under duress, that is, when the account holder has their physical integrity or that of third parties threatened, but the bank emphasizes that the protection does not cover fraud or scams such as phishing, in which the victim is tricked and ends up sending money to cybercriminals.

We know that there are many transfers on Pix that are made under duress, as was the case with ATM withdrawals. The BC has taken steps to combat this, but we should launch insurance for transactions soon” Geraldo Rodrigues Neto,

Director of Digital Business at Santander in Brazil.

The ‘Transaction Insurance’ It can be hired by the Santander account holder through the smartphone app, ATM or by going to a bank branch, and at this first moment this novelty is available exclusively for individual checking accounts.