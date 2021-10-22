Santos’ medical department defends itself from criticism: “It’s not crowded”

This Friday, Santos promoted a press conference with the club’s health area to clarify some matters about the medical department.

Charles Costa, coordinator of the Health and Performance Center, and Guilherme Faggioni, medical coordinator of professional football, answered several questions from journalists. Dr. Guilherme was more direct and gave explanations that were easy to understand, while Charles compiled data and used complex terms.

The medical department has become a recent issue due to the number of injured players and the longer recovery period than expected in some cases.

“I arrived at Santos on July 26th. We are now three months old. There were three injuries in July, nine injuries in August (five muscular and four traumatic) and two injuries in September, considering it was a mild ankle sprain by Carlos Sánchez, of absence of two days, and Robson away for 14 days. Observing the density of games on this perception of injuries, this is corroborated with data. There were nine injuries in August. There were many games in the period, nine games in a month. in September there were five. The number of injuries is within expectations in an atypical season of games. In August it was higher, yes, but because of the games we had,” said Charles.

“We have to point out that we had union between several championships. We played more than is normally played. The Championship has not stopped, athletes are in great sequence. The number of muscle injuries will increase and we see this in the Brazilian Championship, not only in Santos. Department The doctor works together with the technical committee and the board. Decisions are made together. We pass everything on to the board, we talk to the committee and, on top of that, we do the protocol and find something that may have happened. Each committee has its way of working, there’s someone work more and a little less, but I don’t see that as a problem. I see more of the increase in the number of games at the junction of two seasons. It probably didn’t end there. We could have more muscle injuries. , complemented Guilherme.

Kaiky had a Grade 2 injury to his right thigh and has been out for two months. Luiz Felipe was diagnosed with edema in his right thigh and has not been active since August. Not to mention other cases, such as Madson, in which Peixe announced “joint discomfort” and the real problem was a pubic injury.

The most recent problems were Gabriel Pirani and Jobson, both in the right ankle. Léo Baptistão (left calf injury) and John and Kevin Malthus (recovery from knee surgery) are out. Sandry is close to returning after knee surgery as well.

“The medical department is not full. Kaiky and Luiz Felipe are in transition and are trying to come back without any problems. Léo Baptistão was the last injury and it’s difficult, complicated to treat, but it’s evolving very well. Six weeks more or less. Kevin (Malthus), Augusto, John and Jobson in the medical department. Kevin another five months because of his recovery from knee surgery to return to the group. Jobson is post-operative on knee, he had a bit of difficulty, a retrocalcaneal bursitis… We are treating it and it has not evolved very well, so as a precaution we left a little to us. When it evolves, it will be able to train with the group. John is post-operative, is in the third month and also and more minus five months (in total) to return as well. We give a deadline, but each athlete is an athlete and each body is a body. Everyone is evolving very well, let’s not get attached to the dates,” explained Guilherme.

“Madson has a chronic disease, pubalgia. He had been playing with Fernando Diniz almost every game and reported discomfort in the hip region. And he didn’t take long to return, we have to respect the athlete’s complaint. Pirani is released by the medical department, he is treating of ankle sprain and training normally,” he added.

There was also the Marinho episode. The striker publicly criticized the medical department after injury to his left thigh.

“It was an internal decision. We didn’t want to expose the athlete and the situation. Everyone knows about Marinho’s statement and we’re not here because of controversy or to find someone guilty. The club thought it wise to preserve the athlete and the department. We had a transition in the medical department, the team arrived. Charles and we didn’t want internal confusion,” said Dr. Guilherme.

“Marinho is extremely professional, dedicated himself intensely during the treatment and we are all bound by the general data protection law. It is a legal obligation on the provision of health data. Not all information about procedures can be disclosed. this law to understand our responsibilities a little better,” amended Charles.

