Santos x America and Juventude x Ceará are of interest to Grêmio. See how to watch

Two games open the 28th round of the Brasileirão and are of great interest to Grêmio. They play at 5 pm, Santos x América Mineiro and Juventude x Ceará. All of them are teams threatened with relegation and the fans must keep an eye on them, to analyze and dry up their direct rivals at this moment.

It will work? Grêmio plays after rivals in the Brasileirão round

At Vila Belmiro, Santos tries to get away from relegation and overtake the opposing team. Peixe has 29 points and América has 32, but the difference in goal difference is five, favoring Coelho. Thus, Alvinegro Praia would have to win by three goals difference to pass them.

At the same time, Alfredo Jaconi receives Juventude x Ceará, another decisive duel in the fight against relegation. Tiago Nunes’ Vozão is in a bad phase and already has four matches without a win, with 31 points in the table. In case of victory, Papo leaves the Z4 and surpasses the rival of the weekend.

How to watch Santos x America and Juventude x Ceará?

The match between Santos x America will be shown exclusively by Premiere. The game between Juventude x Ceará will be broadcast by TNT, except for Rio Grande do Sul. The Premiere shows all over Brazil.

For Grêmio, the most interesting would be two draws, keeping these four teams in the back platoon. But if it has to have won, it would be better for visitors to win.

América-MG had been in a good phase with Vagner Mancini and now without a coach they can fall back on the table. Ceará, on the other hand, still doesn’t look like a relegated team, but the way things are going, it could be Grêmio’s rival already.

