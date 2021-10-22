‘São Paulo stopped a little in time’, says ‘grumpy’ Red Bull Bragantino top scorer

Former São Paulo striker Ytalo analyzed the club, talking about the institution having ‘stopped a bit in time’

O São Paulo does not live in the best years of its history. And rivals know about the problems the team is going through. It is the case of Ytalo, of Red Bull Bragantino. With a short spell at Tricolor in 2016, the forward analyzed the moment the team has been going through since then.

“When I arrived, I was at a very important moment. Libertadores semifinal (2016), which had not been there for a while. The atmosphere was normal, I talked and got along well with everyone. But I think that’s how everyone talks, I think São Paulo stopped a little in time in terms of organization in there”, he said in an interview with UOL.

“I hope that one day they can come back to fight for titles, together with us now, but that we become champions. That it can go back to being the São Paulo it was before, fighting for the title. I think the more strong opponents in the Brazilian Championship, the better for everyone,” he added.

If today the ‘grumpy’ striker, as he is known by his teammates, is experiencing a good phase at Bragantino, in 2016, when he passed by São Paulo, he he lived with injuries that hindered his trajectory.

“I went to São Paulo and it was a good ticket for me. Despite playing few games, I played Libertadores Conmebol. I played out of position many times, because Calleri was having a great year”, he said.

“When I managed to play in my position, I hurt my knee. I think I left a good impression on São Paulo in terms of dedication and those things that the fans charge a lot. Those who remember me have great affection, I get some messages,” he concluded.