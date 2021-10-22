Scientists find crab preserved in amber that lived in the age of dinosaurs | Environment

New research, published in the journal Science Advances, describes the first known fossil crab from the dinosaur era. According to scientists, it is the most complete fossil ever discovered. The species, originally from Myanmar (Asia), was called cretapsara athanata and lived in the Cretaceous period, about 100 million years ago.

A CT scan revealed parts of the animal’s body, such as the gills (respiratory organ), antennae, eyes, and fine hair in the mouth parts. The crab is very small, 5 millimeters long. According to the researchers, it is not possible to tell if it is a baby, a young person or a full-fledged adult.

2 of 2 3D reproduction of the crab fossil — Photo: Science Advances Magazine / Elizabeth Clark and Javier Luque 3D reproduction of the crab fossil — Photo: Science Advances Magazine / Elizabeth Clark and Javier Luque

“The new fossil preserves large compound eyes, delicate mouthparts and even gills.” says the article.

Scientists believe that the species was not fully marine and neither fully inhabited the land. “It is likely that he lived in fresh or brackish water, near the amber-growing forest.”

Crab fossils from the dinosaur era have already been found, but most of them are incomplete. This new discovery is helping scientists understand the history of crabs.