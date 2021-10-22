Secret Truth Actor posted sensual photo and impressive size

Bruno Montaleone, actor and ex-boyfriend of Sasha Meneghel, is making Globoplay subscribers very hot with the sensual streaming performances. The famous is one of the protagonists of the second season of Secret Truths, which premiered last Wednesday (20), with the first episode available for free. On his Instagram profile, he usually doesn’t publish sensual records, lavishing seduction and putting his body up to date for the game.

Through Instagram, Bruno Montaleone posted a photo showing the volume of his private part. Wearing tight swim trunks and showing his belly, Xuxa Meneghel’s ex-son-in-law gave an explanation to fans as he doesn’t appear in the first episodes of Secret Truths 2: “Matheus didn’t show up on this wave but I promise he comes with everything. Have you marathoned all 10 episodes of Secret Truths 2? Tell us what you think!”

Matheus, character of Bruno Montaleone, in the plot, she is a model for Blanch’s agency and also works as a luxury escort. The heartthrob will shock the audience by getting involved with all members of the same family. Montaleone in the story makes a blue book and will have sexual relations with Beth (Deborah Evelyn), her husband Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) and with their children, Irina (Júlia Stokler) and Giorto (Johnny Massaro). Beth falls in love with Matheus in Secret Truths 2 and that’s when the confusion starts and the atmosphere heats up.

Patricia Kogut, columnist for O Globo, had a chat with veteran actress Deborah Evelyn, who highly praised the boy’s performance on stage: “Who knows Matheus first is Betty. She does shows with several boys, despite being very happily married and having a super stable relationship. She falls in love because Matheus is different from others. Afterwards, he meets Giotto because of Betty, in a fashion show. And it also gets close to Irina and Lorenzo. And all of this is a scare for Betty, because she is a very independent woman who just thought she was going to have affairs. She likes sex. So, how are you going to deal with the situation when you find out that Matheus is not alone with her?”.

About the on-scene chemistry and sex scenes between Bruno Montaleone and Deborah Evelyn, the celebrity fired only positive things about Sasha Meneghel’s ex-boyfriend: “He is very professional, studious and talented. We had chemistry from the beginning. Our entire nucleus, by the way, had great chemistry”. In the official trailer released by Globoplay, the artist appears in hot scenes with Johnny Massaro, lying in bed while I received a kiss in the private parts.

Secret Truths 2 has 50 chapters and will be available in parts. The first episodes are already on air, exclusive to Globo’s paid streaming subscribers. Next month and December other episodes will also be released, a sequel full of daring scenes and with a lot of intimacy. Globo’s idea is to show everything within the platform, after it goes viral, the series enters the open channel’s programming schedule. A strategy also to gain the loyalty of the public and new subscribers.

According to Fábia Oliveira, columnist for O DIA, Luísa Sonza left Vitão for actor Bruno Montaleone. The heartthrob of Verdades Secretas 2 would be the blonde’s new bet, who has also been married to another artist, the comedian Whindersson Nunes. VS2’s Matheus, Montaleone, starred in scenes beyond strong with the singer in his video entitled Best Alone. Sonza was getting to know Pedro Lagum, vocalist of Banda Lagum better, and ended up giving up on the musician.