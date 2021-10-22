Secret Truths 2 records Bruno Montaleone receiving a Greek kiss and shocks when he shows everything

Secret Truths 2 debuted in style on Globoplay, this Wednesday night (20), but even before the episodes are released, a daring scene from Bruno Montaleone ended up stealing the show.

In the official trailer released by the platform the day before, he appeared in several hot scenes alongside the actor Johnny Massaro. In one of them, the famous appeared lying in bed while receiving a Greek kiss.

The images, of course, reverberated immediately and made people talk on social media. “The actor to put his tail to the game like that with another one sticking in his ** has to be very cool, see“, reacted a person on Twitter.

“I’m going to be forced to reactivate my Globoplay subscription, is that right???”, cheered another. There were also those who questioned the technique of how the scene was recorded: “My God, how do you give a technical Greek kiss???”.

This, however, is not the only sequel that will feature a Greek kiss. A week earlier, a scene just as daring was released, in which Visky, played by Rainer Cadet, appears in the same situation.

In the images, only the top is shown, but as he is moaning slightly on his back, it is clear what is happening at the bottom. The scene impacted the internet.

“I’m going to sue Visky for messing with my psyche”, wrote the profile in the caption. And in the comments, a fan reacted: “Glo of heaven, you’re without limits huh girl”.

“Mrs. Visky is more greedy than ever! But what is this? It looks like porn!”, commented another person. “Shocked by Ícaro Silva ******* or Visky’s *****“, fired one more.

Check out:

This scene now doesn’t leave my head.

