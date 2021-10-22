Secretaries of the Economy feared to respond for improbity with a workaround in the spending ceiling

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

According to technicians from the economic team, the four had already threatened to resign and they stated to Minister Paulo Guedes that they would not sign any measure that violated the tax legislation. The alternative defended by them is that Congress approve an extraordinary authorization to spend R$ 30 billion outside the spending ceiling.

“The dismissal of the four had been taken for granted since Monday, when Guedes announced that the government would ease the spending ceiling to pay for Auxílio Brasil. As the political wing won the arm wrestling, technicians do not want to tarnish its biography with populist and electoral measures. Funchal is a strong advocate of fiscal responsibility. Leaving the team makes perfect sense”, said an advisor to Guedes.

The maneuver found by the political wing of the government and led by Ciro Nogueira and João Roma to fund Brazil’s aid of R$400 was disapproved by the four secretaries.

As we showed earlier, the government hopes to ensure a fiscal space of BRL 83 billion with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios. Of this total, R$44 billion comes from the decision to postpone payment of court judgments. the others R$39 billion of budgetary slack will be guaranteed with the change in the accumulated period of inflation used to fix the spending ceiling.

The fiscal rule in force determines that the expense of each year must be limited to that of the previous year, corrected for the accumulated inflation between July and June. By Hugo Motta’s proposal, the rule will take into account the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated between January and December. The measure is a victory for the political wing against the economic team, which was against this change.