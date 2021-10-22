Secretaries of the Ministry of Economy, Funchal and Bittencourt ask for the government’s dismissal

(Marcello Casal jr/Agência Brasil Economia)

SAO PAULO – The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, to resign from their posts, this Thursday (10/21).

According to the statement released to the press, the decision of both is a personal one. “Funchal and Bittencourt thank the minister for the opportunity to have contributed to important institutional advances and to the country’s fiscal consolidation process,” says the note.

Additionally, the deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo, also asked for “personal reasons” to resign from their positions.

“The orders were placed in order to allow for a process of transition and continuity of all commitments, both from Seto and from STN”, completed the statement.

The exits take place in the midst of discussions to increase expenses to support income distribution programs.

repercussion

Through Twiiter, the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institute, Felipe Salto, congratulated the initiative of the secretaries of the Ministry of Economy:

Congratulations to the Secretary of the Treasury and the Special Secretary of Finance for not accepting to participate in the biggest fiscal mess in the history of public accounts in Brazil. — Felipe Salto (@FelipeSalto) October 21, 2021

Amid growing concern among investors about increased spending, the Ibovespa closed the day with a drop of 2.7%, below 108,000 points, and at the lowest level this year.

The Brazilian EWZ ETF, on the other hand, fell by more than 2% in the after hours on the New York Stock Exchange, shortly after the announcement of the stampede of secretaries from the Ministry of Economy.

