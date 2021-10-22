Secretary of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Mines and Energy resigns | Policy

The secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, resigned from his post. The information was released this Thursday (21) by the press office of the folder.

“After about 14 years in the public service, four of which as Director of Oil, Gas and Biofuels at the Energy Research Company (EPE) and a year and a half as Secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy ( MME), José Mauro Ferreira Coelho leaves the public service”, says the ministry in a statement.

Mauro Coelho has been in the position since April 2020. Before that, he worked for 12 years at Empresa de Pesquisa Energética (EPE), the state-owned government responsible for planning the electricity sector.

According to the ministry, José Mauro will complete the quarantine period and then take on “new challenges in the Brazilian private sector”. The folder did not inform the reason for the resignation or the replacement for the position.

The secretaries of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, also resigned from their positions this Thursday (21). The announcement was made by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the folder, both asked the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, to resign, and informed personal reasons.

Also resigned on Thursday (21), the special assistant secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the assistant secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo.

The requests were made amid the government’s discussion of a possible move to make room in the spending ceiling. According to information from Ana Flor’s blog, public accounts and financial institutions calculate that the breach in the spending ceiling rule could reach R$100 billion.

Replacements in office have not yet been announced.