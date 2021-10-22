Secretary of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Mines and Energy resigns

According to the Ministry, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho will undergo ‘quarantine’ and then return to work in the private sector

Saulo Cruz / Ministry of Mines and Energy José Mauro Ferreira Coelho had been working for 14 years as a civil servant



the secretary of Petroleum, Natural gas and Biofuels of Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, resigned on Thursday, 21, after a year and a half in office. The MME confirmed the departure in an official note. “After about 14 years in the public service, four of which as Director of Oil, Gas and Biofuels at the Energy Research Company (EPE) and a year and a half as Secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy ( MME), José Mauro Ferreira Coelho leaves the public service. After the statutory quarantine period, José Mauro will return to the national energy sector, now to take on new challenges in the Brazilian private sector”, says the text. Ferreira Coelho leaves on the same day that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) announced aid to self-employed truck drivers as a way of trying to reduce dissatisfaction in the category with the price of diesel, which had been constantly rising and causing inflationary pressures. Also on Thursday, there was a stampede at the Ministry of Economy, with four secretaries resigning amid discussions about the spending ceiling and the Auxílio Brasil program.