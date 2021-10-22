See how to make a delicious petit gateau

The petit gateau is one of the most delicious recipes in France and can be eaten at any time.

Here at CenárioMT you will learn how to make a delicious petit gateau recipe that will make your friends passionate about the recipe.



This is a recipe that is prepared in 30 minutes and can yield up to eight servings. See the step by step below:

PETIT GATEAU INGREDIENTS

200 g of semisweet chocolate

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup (tea) of sugar

2 tablespoons of wheat flour

2 whole eggs (skin the yolk)

2 yolks

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bain-marie. Beat eggs and yolks with sugar in an electric mixer, until light. Add the melted chocolate and wheat flour, mixing with a spatula. Then, grease the patty molds, pass wheat flour and put the dough. Preheat the oven and bake for 6 to 10 minutes (over high heat) until the cakes rise, but the medium should be soft. Must unmold while still hot. Serve directly on the plate, accompanied with ice cream.

