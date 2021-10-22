Sol questions if Erasmus’ entry was by Pugliese

Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes criticized the posture of Erasmo Viana in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In a conversation outside the house, Val and Sol stated that Erasmo is only on the reality show because he is Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband.

“He’s here because he’s her ex, right? Or does he have some other profession?”, asked Solange about Erasmo’s entry into reality. “He owns a gym, but he became famous because he’s her ex. She’s very strong, I like her a lot,” explained Valentina.

Valentina also said that there was some “ruffle” in their separation and Sol agreed. “He with that genius of his will give any frills, right? I don’t know what happened, but around here we can already see”, he analyzed.

“He always seemed like a nice person, but you get along with the person, time goes by and people reveal themselves for better or worse,” observed Solange.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub criticized the model’s behavior:

If a person is rude, ignorant of nature, he will not change now. It’s her essence. Do you know when it will change? When you start to see you’re losing money, losing sponsorship. Then it changes.