Solskjaer admits Liverpool are at a level above United: “We are trying to catch up” | english football

English runner-up last season, Manchester United managed to improve its performance in recent years and return to figure among the teams classified for the Champions League. However, it is still a level below Liverpool, national champion in 2019/20, and opponent in this Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford. This is the opinion of United’s own coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who analyzed that the rival is a level above United in a press conference this Friday.

– Liverpool are one of the teams we are trying to reach, even though last season we stayed ahead of them, perhaps because of bad luck with injuries. We know that we still have to improve to reach their level in the last four years. It will take everything to get results against the best teams in the world and in Europe, and Liverpool are one of them.

They are one of the teams we are chasing. What they’ve been doing for the past four years is what we’re looking for. And we want to go beyond them. They had a bad time last year, but now they’re back to their best.” — Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Liverpool

Klopp doesn’t endorse criticism of United before derby: “They’re capable of amazing things”

It was with Solskjaer himself that United managed to be English runner-up after three years, trailing only Manchester City. In the previous season, the team finished the Premier League in third place, greatly improving the performance of 2018/19, when it was sixth and had to play in the Europa League. Still, the commander has been criticized for the team’s performance.

Solskjaer has been criticized by several commentators in the English press, including former players who believe that Manchester United lacks tactical standards. The comeback against Atalanta last Wednesday, in the Champions League, while giving the coach survival, exposed a series of defensive problems and kept the pressure on the Norwegian in charge.

The commander was asked about the topic at the press conference this Friday and showed to be calm – while the board insists on supporting him internally.