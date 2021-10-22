Sony confirms new edition of State of Play for October 27

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Hello again! This is a quick notice to let you know that we will have another State of Play next Wednesday, October 27th, at 6:00 pm EDT. As usual, you will be able to watch our live stream on Twitch or YouTube.

This time we will have announcements and news about third-party game releases for PS5 and PS4.

The presentation will take approximately 20 minutes and will feature news about games that have already been revealed, as well as announcements from our partners around the world.

See you on Wednesday!

Notice about Parallel Streaming and Video on Demand (VOD)

This broadcast may include content protected by copyright law (such as licensed music) over which PlayStation has no control. We are grateful for the disclosure of so many creators and influencers, but there are license agreements beyond our control that may interfere with the broadcasts and VOD files of this broadcast. If you wish to save this stream as a VOD to create review videos or repost excerpts from the performance, we advise that you omit any copyrighted music.