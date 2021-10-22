Sony patent allows viewers to vote and pay to take players out of games

Facebook

In 2020, Sony filed a patent to allow live broadcast viewers and participants to remove players from a game. Yesterday, the US Patent and Trademark Office approved the patent (via Kotaku). In addition to removing unqualified players, the system would allow spectators to pay for the privilege to remove players.

An Approved patent does not mean Sony is necessarily developing such a system.. This only gives the company exclusivity if it decides to implement it in the future.

In the patent document, Sony described a system in which viewers of a live broadcast can vote to remove a player from a game in progress. The player would have no veto power over this decision and could be transferred to a different match. The system would display the skill level of current players and their statistics for the game, such as time played, leaderboards and achievements.

To prevent abuse of this system by the public, a 60% voting limit must be reached to take out a player. Spectators with a higher skill level will have a higher vote in the election. While Sony claims that this system would be beneficial in removing disrespectful players, the patent also includes the ability for spectators to pay a fixed price or bid to remove players from a game. The text also mentions a system in which viewers can alert active players to improve their gameplay.