Spain decides to extradite former Venezuelan general to US – News

The Spanish court ordered the extradition to the United States of former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “El Pollo”, detained in Madrid and considered the most wanted fugitive for drug trafficking, after denying his asylum request in the European country .

The National Hearing decided on Wednesday (20) that Carvajal will be at the disposal of the International Police Cooperation Unit, which should carry out the delivery of the former general to the US.

Carvajal is wanted by the Americans to stand trial for crimes that in Spain amount to belonging to a criminal organization or collaboration with a terrorist organization and drug trafficking in an aggravated manner.

On September 14, the Spanish court suspended the ex-general’s extradition until the Ministry of the Interior resolved his asylum request.

Shortly thereafter, the portfolio informed that it had refused the request and Carvajal immediately appealed the refusal. However, on Tuesday (19) it had been confirmed that asylum would not be granted, which is why the extradition was confirmed.

The National Audience approved the extradition of the former head of the Venezuelan secret service in November 2019, months after he was arrested with false documentation. However, the extradition did not take place, as the accused did not appear, as he was at liberty and then with an unknown whereabouts.

Nearly two years after the escape, Carvajal was arrested in September in a Madrid apartment that Spanish police had located with the help of the US anti-drug agency.

After his arrest, he was placed in prison and asked to be allowed to testify before the Spanish court where his extradition was being processed, which was accepted by the judge in charge of the case.

Initially, Carvajal said he would talk about international terrorism issues such as ETA and FARC, but during his testimony he pointed to alleged payments to former leaders of the Spanish party Podemos, an ally of the Socialist Party in the Spanish government, through Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.

After this first appearance before the judge, Carvajal provided documents to the court with which it intends to prove that such politicians received payments from the Venezuelan government. After delivering the documentation, he was summoned to appear at the National Hearing on October 27th.

The former head of Venezuela’s secret service sent a seven-page letter to the Spanish judge in which he reports details of a scheme to fund left-wing parties in Latin America and Europe by the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. Among the beneficiaries would be former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The information was released by the Spanish website Okdiario this week.

In addition to quoting Lula, the former general pointed out as “concrete” examples of beneficiaries of the financing scheme: Néstor Kirchner, in Argentina; Evo Morales, in Bolivia; Fernando Lugo, in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala, in Peru; Zelaya, in Honduras; Gustavo Petro, in Colombia; and the Five Star Movement in Italy.