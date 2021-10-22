Spending ceiling: Paulo Guedes raffles the expense control banner and four members of his team resign | Economy

The financial market went into a spin this Thursday, 21, after the Government made it clear that it would abandon the banner of controlling public spending. The São Paulo Stock Exchange collapsed on Thursday, closing down 2.94% —the worst performance in 11 months—, with the discussion opened by Minister Paulo Guedes of breaking the spending ceiling, a consensus that guided the country in in recent years, to finance the Auxílio Brasil social benefit program. It was a badly explained improvisation, which contaminated the main economic indicators, and led to a stampede by members of the Ministry of Economy. Bruno Funchal leaves the Special Secretariat of the Treasury and Budget and Jeferson Bittencourt leaves the Secretariat of the National Treasury. “The deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo, also asked to be removed from their positions”, completes the note from the Ministry of Economy. All claimed “personal reasons” for leaving their posts.

The B3 fell by more than 4% at certain times of the day and the dollar dropped to 5.66 reais, given the possibility that the Bolsonaro government would not honor the commitment made, since it came to power, not to touch the sacred spending ceiling. The limit was created during the government of Michel Temer (2016-2018), as a fiscal antidote to putting Brazil’s accounts in order.

The minister’s idea is to go beyond the limit to pay for debts, such as the precatório that expires next year, and the new social program aimed at families in vulnerable situations, the Auxílio Brasil. The subject had been under debate for days, as the news speculated about the launch of the program this week. Investors’ fear was confirmed on Wednesday and the market was in an uproar over the threat that could further affect the economic instability that impacts the exchange rate and inflation — the latest Focus Bulletin raised for the 25th week in a row the inflation forecast for 2021, projected now at 8.45%.

Guedes spoke of opening a license to spend 30 billion reais outside the spending ceiling to ensure support for families who especially feel the weight of inflation in the basic food basket that the same government is unable to control. The minister also considered bringing forward the review of the spending ceiling, which was scheduled for 2026. For João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo, if the minister breaks the spending ceiling, a dangerous precedent will be set that will worsen what is already bad. . “If you open up 30 billion reais on the roof, there is room and pressure to be more. It shouldn’t stop there”, he projects. Leal believes that it would also be an incentive for State Governments to do the same, and the movement would bring down the ceiling for future governments. “This only increases uncertainty in the face of uncontrolled inflation, and a very strong retraction in the economy”, he completes.

There is also the fear of a vicious circle in which the money injected into the economy will increase the demand for consumer goods and, consequently, inflation. This is because Auxílio Brasil intends to pay 400 reais, more than Bolsa Família, when the business sector is not prepared to meet this growth. The money would be paid from November to the millions of families currently enrolled in Bolsa Família, who are experiencing difficulties with the famine opened by the pandemic and the inflation that accumulates double digits in 12 months. “The average of Bolsa Família was 192 reais, and many people received 40, 60, 80 reais a month. We agreed that the new BF [Auxílio Brasil] it will be 400 reais for everyone, without exception”, said president Jair Bolsonaro at an event in the Northeast this Thursday.

It would be a very welcome cash injection for those who are starving, and for the economy in general. But, without a long-term plan, and given the scarcity of several products – the result of the disorganization of the logistics chains with the pandemic – prices could rise even more. “Everyone wants there to be a social benefit, the problem is how it is being placed, without responsibility”, says Leal. For him, what weighs most today for companies to increase their activity to meet a potential demand is the uncertainty generated by the Government’s measures.

To change the ceiling, it would be necessary to work on a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which would go through the Chamber and the Senate. There is a risk of deputies supporting, but the question is the Senate. The rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, deputy Hugo Motta (MDB-PB), included in the project a change in the correction rule for the ceiling to make 40 billion reais available. The PEC also provides for postponing the payment of up to 44 billion reais in court orders, the debts that the Government must pay by judicial force. At the end of the day, a special commission approved the basic text of the proposal by a 23 to 11 vote. The proposal must still be voted on in two rounds by the House Plenary before going to the Senate. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said on Thursday that, if approved, the measure will be evaluated by the senators with “as much haste as possible”, but he avoided taking a position on this alternative and highlighted the importance of fit the social program within the spending ceiling.

This is not the alternative considered by the Government’s economic team. Guedes proposed the authorization of an extraordinary credit of 30 billion for the Auxílio Brasil — which would prevent an even bigger hole in the ceiling, something that is already announced in the amendment made to the PEC dos Precatórios. The minister acknowledged, however, that the decision will be political. And the instability generated by the news sets the tone for the difficulty that has been created at this time.

In practice, the minister contradicts the speech that he himself defended since the beginning of the Government and with which he gained the support of the market. Worn out by rising inflation and hesitation to pay court orders, the minister is now expanding his list of maneuvers criticized by investors increasingly skeptical that he will be able to put the country on the tracks of a sustainable recovery. The minister is already the target of ridicule for keeping his money abroad, in offshore, as the journalistic investigation showed Pandora Papers, while Brazilians are exposed to economic instability, in part created by their decisions.

The announcement of the new aid was made this Wednesday afternoon by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, who did not elaborate on how the program that would last until December 2022 would be financed. In the evening, Guedes detailed what he had in mind to spend 30 billions of reais outside the spending ceiling (he spoke of waiver, pardon in economic jargon) and thus finance the new program. Accused of being populist, Guedes argued that the government intends to be “reformist and popular. Not populist”. The minister’s intention will be measured in the coming months by the state of the country’s economy — and by the result of the 2022 presidential election.

