Square Enix showcases Tomb Raider prototype as a survival horror • Eurogamer.pt

Square Enix shared gameplay and scenes from Tomb Raider: Ascension, a kind of survival horror through which Crystal Dynamics explored ways to expand the series’ concepts and this prototype bears many things that arrived at the 2013 reboot.

It was with Ascension that the team decided on the concept of a survival story on a remote island, but the project tended more towards a horror game than the usual puzzle-solving exploration game. As you well know, the released game focused more on the survival elements, but at one point it was terror that reigned.

Surprisingly, Square Enix has revealed gameplay and information about Ascension, prototype of the 2013 reboot and shows how it would have a greater fantasy tone, with mystical creatures and different mechanics, such as using fire to fend off enemies or find the way.

The idea of ​​a challenge that would trace the personality of a young Lara was already thought for Ascension and a cover was even created for the game, but Square Enix reveals scenes with Lara exploring scenarios riding a horse.

It’s a sensational notion, peeking into a project that was canceled or simply shaped into something different, taking advantage of many of the ideas that were created. It’s common in the industry, but rare for the public to see.