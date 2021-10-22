Square reveals Tomb Raider: Ascencion, game canceled before reboot

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration. tomb Raider, Square Enix this week released a new video showing scenes from a Tomb Raider: Ascension, a game that was the initial idea that later turned into the 2013 reboot for tomb Raider.

You can see in the video, and the producer confirms in the description, that Tomb Raider: Ascension would try to take Lara on a more frightening adventure, even a horror one.

In the video description, Square Enix says that Ascension took the franchise “deep into survival horror territory.” It may seem strange, but this “exploratory phase”, as it is described, was very important in the decisions and ideas that we were later able to see in the acclaimed reboot of tomb Raider.

According to the producer, it was through the first stages of Tomb Raider: Ascension that the team made the ultimate decision to tell a story of Lara’s origins, and that the game’s focus would be on survival.

Leaving aside the horror aspects itself, keeping a little of the suspense and focusing heavily on the survival theme and we have the unforgettable tomb Raider of 2013.

The description doesn’t comment on this directly, but we can also notice in the video that the studio seemed to be working with the possibility of a wide open world for the game. We can see Lara riding a horse in wide areas where she seems to have a lot of freedom to decide where she wants to go.