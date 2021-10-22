Stage of the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals, Uruguay sets rules for the entry of tourists | liberators

The Government of Uruguay announced this Thursday the sanitary rules that the country will adopt from November 1st, the date scheduled for the reopening of the Uruguayan borders. At the end of next month, the city of Montevideo will host the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores finals.

Remo Monzeglio, Undersecretary of Tourism, informed that vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory for the release of tourists, in addition to a PCR-type test of a maximum of 72 hours. A declaration informing documents and a new PCR exam on the seventh day after the first one will also be required.

1 of 1 Estadio Centenário Montevideo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Estadio Centenário Montevideo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

According to the Government of Uruguay, all vaccines will be accepted. Entry into the South American country will only be allowed for those who meet all local sanitary requirements. There will be no need for quarantine.

Montevideo will receive Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino fans in the week of the 20th because of the Sudamericana final. Then, on the 27th, it will be the turn of Palmeiras and Flamengo to face each other for the Libertadores title.