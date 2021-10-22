Stampede: Oil and Gas secretary resigns amid diesel boom | Economy

Brazil Agency José Mauro Coelho

The secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Coelho, resigned from his post on Thursday. The decision was confirmed on the same day that President Jair Bolsonaro announced an “aid” for self-employed truckers, as compensation for the recent readjustments in the price of diesel.

The price of diesel is a constant tension in the government, with frequent protests from truck drivers, one of Bolsonaro’s main constituencies. The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) confirmed the secretary’s departure and said that he is going to the private sector.

“After about 14 years in public service, 4 of which as Director of Oil, Gas and Biofuels at the Energy Research Company (EPE) and a year and a half as Secretary of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy ( MME), José Mauro Ferreira Coelho leaves the public service”, informed the folder.

According to the ministry, he will be quarantined before moving on to the private sector.

“After the regulatory period of quarantine, José Mauro will return to the national energy sector, now to take on new challenges in the Brazilian private sector”, stated the MME.