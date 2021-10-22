Stardew Valley Creator Unveils New Haunted Chocolatier Game

Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, creator of Stardew Valley, announced his next game called ‘ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier’. The creator released a new video, as well as some screenshots and a text on the game’s official website, in which Barone explains a little more about the title and his journey to the announcement.

In the text, the developer says he doesn’t know why ‘chocolate’, but that the best ideas sometimes come out of nowhere. Also, he adds that many people like chocolate. As much as Stardew Valley is, this time he wants to offer something that goes beyond the ordinary. Thus, chocolate represents what is delicious, while the haunted castle represents the fascination for the unknown and ghosts the mark of the past.

Watch the first video of the game:

Eric Barone reminds people not to associate the presence of ghosts with a negative or evil game. On the contrary, he intends Haunted Chocolatier to be very positive and uplifting and cites that if Stardew Valley channels energy from the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels energy from the moon.

Furthermore, the creator says that he doesn’t really know how to describe the game, but that its essence is to gather ingredients, make chocolate and manage a chocolate shop. However, he says that players shouldn’t be stuck with this idea, as there is much more to it. Eric says he doesn’t want to talk too much about the subject, as he doesn’t want to stick to any concept while the work is in its early stages.

Finally, Barone makes a reminder: as much as the video makes it look like the game is almost done, it’s still in its early stages and there’s still a lot to do in its development. The dev still asks fans to be patient and understand that the title won’t come anytime soon.

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatie has the same Stardew Valley style as graphics and other features and seems to hide something mystical behind it. What did you think of the ad? Tell us there in the comments.

