Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Part of the economic team resigns after Bolsonaro talks about more spending outside the ceiling. Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is also disappointing as the chip manufacturing outage extends further and further. American Democrats still cannot say how they will fund their spending increases. The China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) manages to make some money out of thin air to avoid formal default and will deal with a market increasingly spooked by inflation concerns as Treasury yields peak in five months.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 22nd.

1. Disband of the economic team

The government’s recent moves to increase spending, despite the ceiling, caused part of the economic team to resign. The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, and his deputies, Gildenora Dantas and Rafael Araujo, left their positions, dissatisfied with the economic policy.

Recent announcements indicate that Jair Bolsonaro’s administration intends to spend between R$83 billion and R$95 billion outside the spending ceiling in 2022, an election year, in addition to the extra R$15 billion planned for this year. These amounts would be used to make Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família, viable in installments of R$400 and to pay a “Diesel Aid” to 750,000 autonomous truck drivers who threatened a strike. The advance purchase of vaccines and parliamentary amendments were also benefited.

Another element that would have led employees to resign was the possibility that the government would try to change the index of the spending ceiling rule to make the Auxílio Brasil feasible. For Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, “it is a sign that the government has, in fact, lost its fiscal balance response capacity,” as he said in an interview given to Valor Econômico.

2. Biden’s tax increase plans derailed

Confusion continues to reign over how the Democratic Party intends to fund its spending promises.

Several reports suggested that the Biden administration had abandoned its plans to raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%, one of its main election promises, after stubborn resistance from central Democratic senators.

However, Politico and Bloomberg reported that Kyrsten Sinema, one of the senators who rejected that proposal, is still open to other measures that would fund an overall increase in spending of $2 trillion over 10 years. They did not provide details of what measures it was prepared to support, but noted that the details of unrealized share gains and corporate share repurchases were under discussion.

3. The American stock market

US equity markets are expected to open mixed later, with evidence of a continued recovery in the US offset by concerns over the

At 8:17 am, the 100 futures retreated 0.21%, while the and the futures advanced 0.08% and 0.17%, respectively. The S&P closed with a new record high on Thursday.

Bond market pressure continued to be felt, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching 1.70% for the first time since May in the evening session. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at 12 noon, and his comments will be scrutinized for hints about the future pace of interest rate hikes – as well as his explanation of the new trade restrictions rules for central bank officials.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Intel, which tumbled after disappointing results on Thursday night, and WeWork, after a surprisingly strong market debut on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition Co will also remain in the spotlight, rising another 59% in the pre-market.

4. The Houdini Act of Evergrande

China Evergrande mysteriously – even miraculously – found a few million dollars under the sofa to avoid falling into official default, causing Chinese stock prices and real estate debt to soar.

Local media reported that the company would meet its bond payment before the end of the day – the last day of the 28-day grace period after the first non-payment.

However, there was no explanation of how Evergrande had raised the money. It had reported a 97% drop in sales as it prepared to resume trading in Hong Kong earlier in the week, and a discussed deal to raise cash through a major asset sale also failed. There have been no reports of progress on a comprehensive restructuring of its $300 billion debt pile.

5. Oil rises again above $85

Commodity markets are ending a seesaw week on a mixed basis, with crude oil returning more than $85 a barrel, as the market reinterprets the president’s comments.

Putin said on Thursday 21 that the bloc could produce more than the officially agreed schedule, but warned at the same time that several bloc members cannot increase production to meet their quotas. Russia’s economy is struggling to absorb inflows from this year’s oil boom: the central bank previously raised its base rate by 75 basis points to 7.50% to curb inflation.

At 8:18 am, they rose 0.70% to $83.08 a barrel, while the oil rose 0.85% to $85.33.