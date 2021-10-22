STF arguments to determine the arrest of blogger Allan dos Santos

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

3 hours ago

Credit, Roque de Sá/Senate Agency Photo caption, Allan dos Santos in a photo from 2019; decision of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes determined that the blogger enter the Interpol wanted list

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, decreed the preventive detention of blogger Allan dos Santos, one of the main digital influencers linked to pocketbookism.

The decision that is part of the inquiry that investigates the functioning of digital militias, also determined that the blogger’s name was included in Interpol’s wanted list and that the Brazilian government started the process of extradition of the blogger, who currently lives in the United States.

Allan dos Santos is a former Catholic seminarian responsible for the website Terça Livre. In recent years, he has become one of the main spokespersons for Pocketnarism. In 2020, after a series of protests against STF ministers, including Alexandre de Moraes, a blogger began to be investigated in inquiries investigating the organization of undemocratic acts and attacks on authorities. According to investigations, Allan was part of a criminal organization aimed, among other things, at the political destabilization of the country.

The minister took the decision on October 5, but the act was only made public this Thursday (10/21). In the order, the minister explains that Allan dos Santos must be arrested for the alleged practice of six crimes, including: promoting, financing and participating in a criminal organization, slander, insult and defamation, money laundering and incitement to crime. The report tried to contact Allan dos Santos, but he did not respond.

BBC News Brasil had access to the decision and explains the main reasons that led to the decree of arrest of Allan dos Santos.

Ineffectiveness of previous measures

Credit, Senate Agency Photo caption, Minister Alexandre de Moraes stated in his decision that Allan dos Santos ‘continues to incur in the same investigated conducts’

In his decision, Alexandre de Moraes affirms that the measures taken against Allan dos Santos previously had no effect. Among the measures were search and seizure warrants and determination for social media platforms to take down their profiles on the internet. Thus, according to the minister, there would be no other measure but to order the blogger’s arrest.

“The measures previously decreed having been useless […] the preventive detention of Allan Lopes dos Santos is the only measure capable of guaranteeing public order, as the investigated continues to incur in the same investigated conducts,” stated the minister in his decision.

criminal organization

Among the crimes being committed by Allan dos Santos is the participation and promotion of a criminal organization whose objectives are: attacking members of public institutions, discrediting the electoral process, reinforcing polarization, generating animosity in Brazilian society and promoting the discredit of the powers that be of the Republic.

Also according to the minister, Allan would be one of the leaders of the organization and his performance would not be limited to the internet only.

“The behavior of the represented is not limited only to his performance on the internet, through posts, he is the organizer of several meetings between members of the aforementioned criminal organization, defining strategies to be adopted, revealing himself as one of the leaders of the criminal group,” says an excerpt of the decision.

The minister also claims that the actions of Allan dos Santos should not be seen as a mere use of freedom of opinion.

“These conducts, with a high degree of dangerousness, reveal themselves not only as mere “crimes of opinion”, as the investigated, in the context of the criminal organization under analysis, works as one of its leaders, inciting the practice of various crimes and influencing several other people, even if not members of the organization, to commit crimes”, points out another part of the decision.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Invasion of the US Capitol in early 2021

Other points highlighted by Moraes to justify the need to arrest Allan dos Santos were: the use of alternative profiles to circumvent the STF’s decisions, his move to the United States amid investigations and the connection with groups that participated in the Capitol invasion .

In July of last year, amid the progress of investigations underway at the STF, Allan dos Santos announced that he had left Brazil and was living in the United States. It was there that, in September of this year, the blogger met Bolsonaro during the president’s visit to New York during the General Assembly of the United Nations.

For the magistrate, the use of alternative profiles and the move to the United States allowed Allan to continue to act freely.

“It should be noted, in the same way, that the investigated not only has already made use of several profiles filed on the internet to publish criminal content, but also the fact that the investigations have motivated the represented (Allan dos Santos) to flee the country , moving to the United States, in mid-2020, so that he could continue the narrated practices,” says the minister’s dispatch.

The magistrate also highlighted the blogger’s connection with organizers of the Capitol invasion.

“On American soil, the investigated teamed up with people linked to the violent criminal acts that took place in Washington DC, in the Capitol building, who sought to contest the result of the democratic American elections,” said Alexandre de Moraes.

Among the people named in the dispatch are Jonathon Owen Shroyer, host of the “Infowars” program who was arrested in August of this year by US authorities in connection with the January 6 invasion.

Monetization via the internet would finance criminal organization

In addition to asking for the arrest of Allan dos Santos, Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of accounts for the blogger and his companies. According to the minister’s dispatch, there was a risk that the monetization of videos and live broadcasts through the internet could finance the organization led by the blogger.

“The evidence collected by the Federal Police reveals the need to block bank accounts and remittances that can finance the criminal organization,” said the minister.