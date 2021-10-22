STF arguments to determine the arrest of blogger Allan dos Santos

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Allan dos Santos in a photo from 2019; decision of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes determined that the blogger enter the Interpol wanted list

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, decreed the preventive detention of blogger Allan dos Santos, one of the main digital influencers linked to pocketbookism.

The decision that is part of the inquiry that investigates the functioning of digital militias, also determined that the blogger’s name was included in Interpol’s wanted list and that the Brazilian government started the process of extradition of the blogger, who currently lives in the United States.

Allan dos Santos is a former Catholic seminarian responsible for the website Terça Livre. In recent years, he has become one of the main spokespersons for Pocketnarism. In 2020, after a series of protests against STF ministers, including Alexandre de Moraes, a blogger began to be investigated in inquiries investigating the organization of undemocratic acts and attacks on authorities. According to investigations, Allan was part of a criminal organization aimed, among other things, at the political destabilization of the country.

The minister took the decision on October 5, but the act was only made public this Thursday (10/21). In the order, the minister explains that Allan dos Santos must be arrested for the alleged practice of six crimes, including: promoting, financing and participating in a criminal organization, slander, insult and defamation, money laundering and incitement to crime. The report tried to contact Allan dos Santos, but he did not respond.