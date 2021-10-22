STF denies defense appeal, and Daniel Silveira remains in prison

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) denied this Friday (22) a request for an appeal from the defense of Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and, with that, the federal deputy will remain in prison.

Contrary to what was previously reported, the STF ministers did not “form a majority to maintain the deputy’s arrest”; the correct thing is that the court denied appeals requested by the deputy’s defense lawyers. The information is already corrected.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli and Edson Fachin voted to deny the appeal, in addition to ministers Rosa Weber and Cármen Lúcia.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes declared himself barred from voting – the judgment questions the minister’s own decision, which ordered the deputy’s arrest.

The judgment was carried out via the virtual plenary of the Court and the ministers only cast their vote, without debates on the subject.

This Wednesday (20), the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, denied a request by the deputy’s defense to remove Minister Alexandre de Moraes from the processes to which he responds.

In the request for the removal of Moraes, Silveira claimed that he had been curtailed his constitutional right to full defense since March 23.

On October 8, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked for Silveira’s conviction for committing abuses by offending the STF and the justices of the Court, citing that freedom of expression “is not absolute”.

Read the full defense note by deputy Daniel Silveira:

“The Defense of Federal Deputy Daniel Silveira expresses total repudiation to the untrue stories published (22) by press vehicles that boast headlines, it seems, with the intention of “clicks” and “likes”, which demonstrate the lack of ethics with repeat offenders distortions of the truth. The Federal Supreme Court has been judged virtually, since the last 15, seven regimental grievances in habeas corpus, where mr. Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, DID NOT KNOW about the constitutional remedies filed for an obstacle to the precedent 606, of the court itself, which prevents its petitions against acts of ministers of the Court. That is, the NON-KNOWLEDGE did not enter the merits of habeas corpus, which discussed the illegality of the bail, of the arrest itself, restriction of defense, and even after the payment of the bail, on 06/29/2021, he remained in prison. The appeals aimed precisely at reforming the decision so that the seven habeas corpus filed could be analyzed on their merits, as it is the understanding of the plenary of the Court, in HC 130.620/RR (Report. Marco Aurélio Mello) and HC 127.483/PR (Report. Min. . Dias Tóffoli), that it is possible to habeas corpus against the act of a minister of the STF. In fact, the matter was endorsed by the plenary of the STF on 04/30/2020, which started to admit habeas corpus against a minister’s act: https://www.conjur.com.br/2020-mai-01/stf-passa- admit-hc-act-minister-court In view of this divergence between the decision of Minister Barroso and the understanding of the STF Plenary, the appeals for procedural grievances were filed in the following habeas corpus: HC 203.200/DF, HC 203.879/DF, HC 203.894/DF, HC 204.207/DF, HC 204.494/DF, HC 204.649/DF, HC 204.660/DF, seeking to reform the decision so that the 7 habeas corpus could be considered. The majority, so far, has rejected the regimental grievances. Only that. Therefore, by stating that “Majority of the STF maintains the arrest of Daniel Silveira”, unfortunately the press publishes something dissonant from reality, what it calls “FAKE NEWS”, which cowardly affect the honor of Daniel Silveira and of its defenders. A journalist is NOT a lawyer.”