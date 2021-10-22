Stoppage of truck drivers affects 100% of tankers in Minas Gerais

The stoppage of transporters of fuel and oil products in Minas Gerais affects 100% of tankers in the state, according to the president of Sindtanque-MG, Irani Gomes.

The activities were interrupted at dawn this Thursday (21) and about 800 trucks are stopped in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, without any interdiction of highways or parking. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo also joined the strike.

The reasons for the protest, according to the union, are the high fuel costs charged by Petrobras and the ICMS for fuel in Minas Gerais.

Read more: Governors want to include Petrobras’ pricing policy in discussion of “new ICMS” in the Senate

During the demonstration, two coffins were placed at the entrance of BR Distribuidora, in Betim (MG), to symbolize the “death of freight”.

The union informed that the strike is for an indefinite period, until there are negotiations with the governments. “We are with our arms crossed until the government is sensitized and looks at this category,” said Irani Gomes.

The Chamber of Deputies approved a project to reduce fuel prices, but the president of Sindtanque-MG does not consider the solution effective. “This is just covering the sun with a sieve,” said Gomes.

