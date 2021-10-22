Strike by truck drivers causes fear of shortages in Rio and Minas | Economy

Future Press/Roberto Vazquez According to the Rio union, distribution returned to normal on Thursday night

A demonstration by truck drivers this Thursday on the Washington Luís Highway, in Baixada Fluminense, brought more concerns about fuel shortages in the country.

According to the Union of Service Stations of Rio de Janeiro (Sindicomb), a movement of tankers prevented the entry of trucks into the supply bases of the Campos Elíseos distributors, in Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro, which closed the doors to avoid turmoil and depredations.

The stoppage comes after Petrobras said it would not be able to deliver all orders for November, generating rumors that a shortage could occur. But the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) denies that there is such a risk at the moment.

The state-owned company is also studying increasing imports to avoid shortages.

According to Sindicomb, truck drivers are protesting against high fuel prices. During the year, Petrobras has already readjusted the diesel price by 51.4% in the year at the refineries. In the case of gasoline, this increase reaches 61.9%. At stations, the increase reaches 40%, in the case of gasoline.

According to Sindicomb, the movement of tankers affected the distribution of fuel in Rio and even in Belo Horizonte.

“The base returned to work just now (around 10 pm) and should work on Sunday to make up for today’s deliveries (Thursday). A shortage could happen if the blockade continued,” said Maria Aparecida Siuffo Pereira Schneider, president of the Union

In addition to Rio, the stoppage affected other locations such as Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. According to industry sources, stocks are low. According to union representatives, if the demonstration lasted more than 24 hours, there would be shortages.

The Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of Minas Gerais (Sinditanque-MG) estimated that around 800 trucks participated in the movement.

According to reports on social networks, the protesters gathered near Reduc, a refinery in Duque de Caxias, and Regap, in Betim, Minas Gerais.