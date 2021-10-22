Student chokes to death while participating in competition of who ate the most hot dogs

A 20-year-old female student named Madelyn Nicpon choked to death while participating in a hot dog competition in the United States. U.S. The case happened last weekend. The information is from the Journal News.

Madelyn was attending an event outside the university that she was studying to raise funds. Within the event, the hot dogs contest took place. She ended up choking while eating and fell unconscious. She was then rushed to a hospital in Boston, but she could not resist and died the next day.

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends,” wrote the university she attended, Tufts University in Massachusetts, in a statement. A memorial for Madelyn was held by the educational institution and was attended by thousands of students.

Madelyn was also honored by her university’s lacrosse team, of which she was a member. “Scooter (his nickname) was a real friend and teammate. She really valued her relationship with her teammates and coaches. Its reach was far beyond our team”, wrote the team on social media.

