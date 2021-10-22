Study in Serrana shows 99% of CoronaVac’s immune response – News

The study of the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine, which the Butantan Institute is carrying out on the immunity of the population of Serrana (SP), showed that 99% of the residents had seroconversion (they developed antibodies to defend themselves from infection by Covid-19) three months after receiving the second dose of the immunizing agent.

These are the first numbers of the Butantan survey in city ​​where Project S was carried out, which immunized the entire population over 18 in February, through a campaign of vaccination.

The indicator was superior to the results of clinical trials of phases 1 and 2 of CoronaVac, which showed seroconversion around 97% and 98%, respectively, depending on the dose.

According to the institute, in addition to proving, once again, the durability of the protection generated by the vaccine, the research has the differential of analyzing antibodies and cellular immunity in the real world, which, until now, in the scientific literature, has always been made only in the laboratory.

The preliminary numbers are based on the first stage of the serological assessment, in July and August, when samples were collected from 3,903 volunteers from Serrana. The second stage of the serological assessment is underway.

Those who participated in the first phase of the evaluation can go, on the next Saturday (23) or Sunday (24), from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, to the same school where they had their blood collected to give a new sample to be analyzed. The study involves everyone over 60 years old and part of those under 60 years old vaccinated in Project S, as approved by the Research Ethics Committee.

A scientific article on the evaluation of immunity of those vaccinated in Project S should be published in a few months. “We already have the number of antibodies for adults and the elderly. The article will tell you about the serological variation in the last three months”, says doctor Gustavo Volpe, one of the study coordinators and technical director of the Serrana State Hospital.

The adherence of the elderly who have already taken the booster dose to the research has been good, and this must be shown in the exams. “It will be an interesting fact. We see that the degree [concentração de anticorpos presente no soro/plasma] it goes down as people get older. They tend to have a lower serology title than young people, but with the booster dose, we’ll see if it will be more or less equal”, emphasizes Volpe.

booster dose



Starting in September, residents of Serrana who are over 60 years old began to receive an additional dose of CoronaVac as a way of boosting general immunity against Sars-CoV-2 and increasing protection against the Delta variant, which was starting at that time. , to become prevalent in Brazil.

Next, the researchers will assess the cellular immunity of the volunteers and understand how the antibodies behave at six, nine and 12 months.

Volpe emphasizes that having more antibodies does not mean being more protected against the disease. “One person can be ten, another 20 and another 50. Is the person who is 20 has more risk of getting the disease than the person who is 50? At first it seems to be a logical thing, but the biological reality is different. There are other factors that protect someone from the virus,” he adds.

prevention measures



In May, preliminary data from Project S showed that immunization of Serrana’s adult population caused symptomatic Covid-19 cases to plummet by 80%; admissions, 86%; and deaths, 95%. According to Volpe, the number of admissions for Covid-19 in the city remains low, but protective measures need to be maintained.

“What we are seeing in Brazil today, of a reduction in hospitalizations and cases and a reduction in transmissibility, we have already seen in Serrana in the months of May and June. Observing what happens in Serrana is essential to see what will happen in Brazil. That’s why the city is such an important laboratory: that’s where we can really see the effect of the vaccine”, he adds.