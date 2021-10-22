Success in the Northeast and close to the 100th game for Bahia, Guto declares himself: “It raised my job” | ba

With a successful trajectory in northeastern football, Guto Ferreira returned to Bahia with a different mission in this third passage: to free the team from relegation in Serie A. The beginning of the work has been one of changes and encouraging; he took the team away from Z-4, is undefeated and goalless. This Friday, the Follow Baba received the coach, who has 93 games for the Tricolor and achievements such as access to Serie A in 2016, the 2017 Northeast Cup and the 2016 Bahia Championship.

Guto was also notable for other great works in northeastern football, such as Ceará, when he spent a year and eight months in charge of the team and achieved expressive marks, such as the best campaign in the club’s history in the First Division. At Sport, he has access to Serie A in his curriculum and even “perrengue in harassment from the crowd”.

– I think it comes down to the moment I accepted Bahia’s proposal. In the condition I was in, it was difficult to say “no” to Bahia because of the affection I receive today, the results achieved and the size of the club. Bahia there, in 2016, was the first Brazilian champion to hire me. I received the opportunity at Internacional, but I was already at Inter. Bahia was the first to pick me up. This is a gratitude, it raised the bar for my work.

“First, that I feel good. I’m always very well received, and where you are well received, you’re happy. Being happy, the tendency is to reap good results. Maybe that’s it, this affection, this energy of the people of the Northeast. And we does everything to give back”, he adds.

In the conversation, Guto detailed the first changes he made to adjust the Bahia team. In this beginning of passage, the coach gave opportunity to some players, like Danilo Fernandes, Matheus Bahia and Raí, and also made adjustments in the positioning of the entire team.

– First, adjustments that bring balance to the team. I arrived for assembly, which had no extremes that had been returning. Due to the knowledge we have of Juninho Capixaba, we chose to double there. He gives me the condition to open to play as a wingman, bringing [Matheus] Bahia for third defender. I can transition into multiple systems with this training. We had a lot of difficulty in volancia since the departure of Thaciano. Second defensive midfielder that turned half and played in the area. And, in the squad, the player who was most able to do this, because we had already worked too and saw an evolution in Sport, was Mugni. It has the strength to score and reach and the power of articulation. We brought Mugni back, fixed the passing quality and Patrick’s grip, adjusted the positioning of the back row. And, from there, we had a finding, because Raí hadn’t played in Brazil yet. Based on this finding, we started from the premise of a balanced team. We adjusted the defensive part without losing and we also adjusted some offensive things – he explained.

On the other hand, while some players gained space, others lost. Throughout the week, the club confirmed a list of athletes who are out of the plans: Óscar Ruiz, Matheus Galdezani, Pablo and Thonny Anderson. Lucas Fonseca also no longer plays for Bahia, but he left before Guto arrived. In the chat, the coach explained the changes to increase the team’s performance.

– Right now, with 12 games to go, we need to have a lean, cohesive and fully focused squad. If you have a very large squad, you don’t make the best use of your time, you wear down the players, and there will be many players who will not be satisfied. Within the situation, we try to look at what the club has and, between a player from the club and outsiders who are close, who gave the best response when it was used? The one at the club. So, club priority. I can count on some hungry boys to help Bahia. If they enter and manage to produce. They were playing under-23 and under-20, they were at a higher pace than the players on the roster. This also makes a difference for a quick shot. I don’t have time to recover player.

In the interview, Guto also went deeper into the changes and tactical preferences, Óscar Ruiz’s situation, revealed when he expects to have Índio Ramírez, recalled Bahia 2016 and 2017 and much more. Listen to this Friday’s BAba above.