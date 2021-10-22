‘Success with gays’ · TV News

After acting in Verdades Secretas, João Vitor Silva began to be seen in a different way by the public. The actor played Bruno in the plot of Walcyr Carrasco, a role he repeats in the sequel released this Wednesday (20) on Globoplay. He said that, thanks to the sex scenes, he began to receive a flood of nudes, especially from the LGBTQIA+ audience.

“When I was just Pedrinho [do Sítio do Picapau Amarelo] nothing arrived. After Secret Truths, the people let go of their fingers and are sending them out without pity. But it’s funny, I’m more successful with the gay public. I think that, because of Bruno, he received more nudes from men. So what do I do? I pass it on to my friends who like it,” he said in an interview with Gshow’s Novela das 9 podcast.

The interpreter was also relieved that the soap opera made him lose the image of a former child actor, which he carried since he participated in the children’s series based on the work of Monteiro Lobato between 2004 and 2005.

My career has really changed. It was the moment when people understood that Pedrinho had grown up and that it no longer made sense to keep talking about him. I was afraid of being attached to this character forever. I’m very proud to have done it, I just didn’t want it to get in the way of my lineups in any way. To call me to more childlike characters because of that.

In Secret Truths 2, Bruno gets involved with Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo), a drug dealer. The two share hot scenes, like an oral sex act in the car. Silva also confesses that, with the arrival of the second season, he decided to work hard at the gym to get an appearance that he liked more in the video.

“I’ve always been very lazy with my body. I used to see a scene and say: ‘I could have a more designed body.’ When the idea came to do Secret Truths 2, I went to the gym and did what I never had done: dedicate myself. I’m increasingly happy with my body,” declares the actor.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the new premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

It has been trumpeted that the serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether, there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version of the serial will continue on TV until December.

