Supermarket chain starts anniversary event with almost 50 products on sale | Economy

Rio – The Guanabara supermarket chain started, this Thursday, the 21st, the anniversary event with almost 50 products on sale (check out the full list at the end of the article). The company informed that this year’s edition, which should last 40 days, will have promotions in all segments such as: cereals, meats, beverages, canned goods, beauty, cleaning and children’s products. During the promotional period there will be a rotation of products in offers so that customers can purchase what they consider necessary.

Confectioner Vanessa Aline, 41, said that the offers of condensed milk and cream, inputs she uses for her work, were worth it. She adds: “There are some good offers like toilet paper, powdered milk, which is much cheaper, and some cleaning products,” she said. “It’s more empty than in other years. So, you can go shopping with ease.”

Two nuns also went shopping this Thursday at the Niterói unit, in the Metropolitan Region.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the company warned customers to go to stores calmly, without haste so as not to generate crowding. According to Guanabara, there will be products for everyone. The network also recalled that everyone needs to comply with the standards set by Health agencies, such as: wearing a mask, keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and prioritizing that only one member of the family goes to the market.

Guanabara published videos on its YouTube profile that show the opening of the Vila Isabel unit, in the North Zone of Rio, at 7:00 am, and the sanitary protocols adopted against the coronavirus. The images reveal an apparently quiet scenario, different from what has been seen in recent years, with long lines and a tumult for the purchase of discounted products during the event.

In 2019, the Guanabara Anniversary mobilized 23,000 people directly and sold, in just ten days, more than 15 million cans of beer, around 8 million units of condensed milk and almost 7 million units of soap. In all, the network informed that it offered discounts on 2,000 products from 550 suppliers.

According to the supermarket chain, in the last edition of the event before the pandemic, 45,000 shopping carts were made available to customers, in addition to daily drawings of a car and shopping vouchers. Just on the first day of the anniversary in 2019, around 450,000 people visited the chain’s 26 stores.