Suspected of killing British deputy charged with murder

The suspect arrested last Friday (15) after the death of British Conservative MP David Amess, stabbed during a meeting with voters, was accused of murder and planning terrorist acts – police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

British-born Somali Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is due to appear before a London judge today, Scotland Yard said, noting that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this attack.

“We will defend in court that this murder has a terrorist connection, meaning that it was both religiously and ideologically motivated,” said the head of the prosecution’s anti-terrorist division, Nick Price.

There “he was also accused of preparing terrorist acts, after reviewing the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation,” he added.

Previously, the police had mentioned “a motivation potentially linked to Islamic extremism”.

The 69-year-old conservative lawmaker and father of five was stabbed on Friday while meeting with voters at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The young man was arrested on the spot. According to the British press, he had followed a program against radicalization.

The attack shocked Britain, still scarred by memories of the murder of pro-European Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016. She was killed by a far-right supporter a week before the referendum on Brexit.