Syria executes 24 convicts for causing forest fires | World

The Syrian government executed 24 people accused of having started forest fires in 2020, the Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday (21).

They were accused of “committing terrorist acts” by setting fire to flammable materials that “caused deaths and destroyed state infrastructure and public property,” the agency said.

Another 20 people, including five minors, were sentenced to sentences ranging from ten years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment.

According to the statement, the convicts “confessed having held meetings to plan the fires and to have caused them.”

Fires devastated the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, on the Mediterranean coast, and the province of Homs, in the center of the country.

In September and October 2020, Syria recorded around 187 forest fires that affected 280 cities. They left at least three dead and dozens injured, according to official press reports.

This is a recurrent problem in Syria, as in other neighboring countries, during periods of intense heat, especially in late summer.

Authorities suspect that they could also be caused by residents, particularly to stock up on firewood before winter to keep warm.

According to Amnesty International, the Syrian government continues to use hanging as a method of execution.

In its latest report on death sentences and executions, published this year, this human rights NGO emphasizes that it was able “to corroborate information indicating that executions were carried out in Syria in 2020”.