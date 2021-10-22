Tacchini warns of interval between vaccinations and elective surgeries | Studio 87.7 FM Radio

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the decrease in the number of critically ill patients linked to the disease, elective surgeries were resumed in full at Hospital Tacchini, in Bento Gonçalves. On average, 250 procedures are being performed per week

However, the hospital emphasizes that it is necessary to respect an interval between the application of the vaccine and the performance of any non-urgent surgery. For those vaccinated with Coronavac, the period is one week of waiting. Whoever received the immunizing from Pfizer must wait 2 weeks. For those who have been immunized with Astrazeneca and Jansen vaccines, the deadline is 3 weeks.

According to the doctor. Nicole Golin, infectologist and technical director of Tacchini, the precaution is the same adopted in other types of pathology. “Just as a fever or a virus can lead to the cancellation of a scheduled surgery, vaccination a few days before the procedure can also be a reason for postponement. One of the reasons is the systemic inflammatory response that occurs after the application of a vaccine. This can make it difficult to interpret fever and other symptoms and can be confused with postoperative complications”, he describes.

Elective surgeries in the pandemic

The performance of elective surgeries in hospitals around the world was directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was no different at Tacchini. Especially during periods of peak contagion, the procedures were suspended and the structures that were being used to perform these surgeries were adapted to receive patients of medium and high complexity.

Health professionals who worked in the Surgical Center were also redirected to areas with the greatest demand within the hospital. With the decrease in the number of cases, the sector was restructured to once again receive the repressed demand for elective surgeries. The idea is that the repressed demand during the 18 months of the pandemic is remedied within a few months and the schedules resume the rhythm presented before the pandemic.

PHOTO: Alexandre Brusa