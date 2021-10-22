Tanker truck strike already affects supply in different states

At some stations, there are reports of lack of fuel

Different states register this Thursday, October 21, 2021, stoppage of transporters who work with tank trucks in fuel distribution.

Professionals are asking for a new pricing policy by the Federal Government, especially for diesel, and complain about the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) percentages on fuels.

The move is also a “preview” of the national trucker stoppage announced for November 1, 2021.

Entities representing these truck drivers, such as Associtanque-RJ, Sinditanque-MG and Sinditanque-SP, report stoppages in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Goiás and Bahia.

Representations say the movement could increase, even though the announcement was of a 24-hour stoppage.

According to local press agencies, the supply at some stations is already being affected in the states where the strike is taking place

There are no records of roadblocks so far.

