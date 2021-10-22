Teaser Reveals New Pokémon Forms With Unprecedented Type Combination

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have new monster with only one weakness!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus surprised fans with an enigmatic teaser that ended up announcing a new form for a popular Unova Pokémon: Zorua. In future games, we may find an even more powerful version of the fox and its evolved form, which will have only one weakness, somewhat ironic.

a scary teaser

The official revelation came after a mysterious video that simulated a footage, subgenre of horror movies that scare with recordings that bring supernatural elements. Check out:

But due to a line of dialogue from the narrator, fans were already speculating that we would have new ways to Zorua and Zoroark, introduced in Pokémon Black & White, which did not take to be confirmed.

Zorua and Zoroark of Hisui

The most interesting thing is that the new little monsters belong to the types normal and ghost, a combination never seen before in the franchise for bringing a great competitive advantage.

Thus, they will have total immunity to three types — normal, fighter and ghost. While your only weakness will be the type night, same kind of its original shapes. Ironic, isn’t it?

what did you think of the Zorua and Zoroark in Hisui? What is your favorite version of these Pokémon? Be sure to comment!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives on the day January 28th exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

