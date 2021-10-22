Tesla already earns $1.3 billion from Bitcoin purchased in February – Cryptocurrencies

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The new Bitcoin (BTC) historical high already makes Tesla (TSLA) reach an unrealized profit of US$ 1.3 billion related to the purchase made in February of this year, when the electric car manufacturer acquired US$ 1 .5 billion units of the cryptocurrency at an estimated average price of about US$30,000.

The balance of the third quarter shows that the company has not returned to buy Bitcoin or sell its holdings to profit from the rise. The only time this happened was in March, when the company sold a portion of its reserves in BTC and pocketed $272 million.

The value in Bitcoin held by Tesla, according to the initial purchase price, then went from US$1.5 billion to US$1.31 billion. In the third quarter, the value dropped to US$ 1.26 billion, but not because of a new liquidation.

The difference this time is due to the devaluation of Bitcoin in the previous period. According to the accounting rules for digital assets, the company headed by Elon Musk is required to report losses arising from price drops even if it does not sell the asset. On the other hand, it cannot include an eventual increase in market value.

Thus, even though Bitcoin has more than doubled in price since the beginning of the year, the report disregards that number and only points to a debt of $51 million for Bitcoin depreciation between the second and third quarters.

Tesla’s balance sheets do not reveal the exact amount of bitcoins purchased by the company. According to the independent monitor BitcoinTreasuries, the manufacturer would have 43,200 BTC stored in the box, which would result in about $2.85 billion with the cryptocurrency at current prices.

Despite earnings from the second-largest Bitcoin reserve among publicly traded companies, behind only MicroStrategy, which has 114,041 BTC ($7.5 billion), Tesla’s shares fell 0.2% to $864 .22 in after-hours negotiations on Wednesday (20).

The reason was the frustrated expectations of investors with the company’s revenues in the quarter, which were US$ 13.76 billion against projections of US$ 14 billion.

